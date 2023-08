WACO, Texas (KWTX) - According to officials in Hill County say the 180-acre Mount Calm fire started due to a hay trailer that caught fire yesterday.

The blaze burnt a vacant house and a barn, but no one was hurt in the process.

The Texas A&M Forrest Service says the fire is 80% contained.

This is a developing story.

