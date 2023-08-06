Rollover crash slows traffic on interstate

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - Crews were seen working a rollover crash on I-35 Sunday morning between Lorena and Bruceville-Eddy that slowed traffic.

A white pickup truck had rolled on its roof in the southbound lane near the Telephone Road intersection around 9 a.m.

We have reached out to police for more information on the crash. We do not know how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured, at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.