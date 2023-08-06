Shooting in Temple leaves 2 injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police Department is searching for two suspects involved with a shooting in that left two people injured.

On August 5, 2023, at around 5:57 p.m. TPD officers were sent to the 1700 block of South 31st Street in relation to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims were taken to Baylor Scott and White.

One suspect is described by witnesses as a white man driving a black car.

Witnesses say they saw a second suspect driving a red SUV.

TPD says this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.