Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Two Bell County veterans share journey to receiving their purple hearts

John Footman (left) received a purple heart for being injured twice in Vietnam while Rodney...
John Footman (left) received a purple heart for being injured twice in Vietnam while Rodney Ford (right) received his after he was injured from a suicide bomber in Iraq.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Although National Purple Heart Day isn’t until Monday, Central Texas veterans have been celebrating all weekend.

Bell County veteran Rodney Ford was among dozens participating in “The Hero Ride” motorcycle ride from Temple to Kempner on Sunday morning.

In 2008 he was stationed in Iraq when a suicide bomber blew himself up, leaving Ford with an injured knee.

”I’m a third generation soldier and nobody really expected it, but this is the price we sometimes pay,” Ford said.

He received a purple heart afterwards, but lost several of his friends from the blast.

It’s a story Bell County veteran John Footman knows all too well. He was shot in the leg in 1968.Then just three years later, injured when a mine blew up: both times losing soldiers close to him.

”I lost about four or five friends during that time period,” Footman said. “When you lose a battle buddy you try to pick up more of your battle buddies and try to move on.”

Purple heart recipient Tracey Brown-Greene said if soldiers do return home, the effects aren’t just physical, they’re mental too.

”Some days are just bad, some days you try not to get anxious or be angry, but you have to deal with that,” Brown-Greene said.

It’s events like this that help these three purple heart recipients work through their shared experiences.

”It’s hard to ask a civilian for help because they don’t understand what we’ve been through,” Ford said. “Having other veterans that have gone through the same thing is a good vetting process.”

In 2017 KWTX became the first TV station in the country to be designated a Purple Heart Television Station.

The designation came because of our history honoring service men and women through news interviews, including through two documentaries “We Can’t Forget Vietnam” and “From the Ashes of Vietnam.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Sunday Evening FastCast
Watch KWTX News 10 at 5:30P
Central Texans raise money for Belton couple diagnosed with breast, colon cancers at BBQ benefit Sunday
Watch KWTX News 10 at 5:30P
Mount Calm fire in Hill County still burning
Dallas Police Department: Missing Dallas man may be in need of assistance