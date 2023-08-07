Advertise
Central Texas police officer catches man in the backseat of car with 16-year-old: affidavit

Jacob Arias
Jacob Arias(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Euless man remains jailed Monday after his arrest Sunday in the alleged sexual assault of a teenager in West.

A West officer investigating a car in the 400 block of North Marable Street at 2:50 a.m. Sunday discovered a 16-year-old girl in the back seat with her pants pulled down around her thighs, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl told the officer that she and Jacob Allen Arias, who also was in the back seat wearing shorts but no shirt, had sexual contact.

Under the law, the girl, at 16, is too young to have sex with someone more than three years her senior.

Arias was charged with sexual assault of a child and placed under $10,000 bond.

