Charlie Brown arrested after ramming estranged wife’s vehicle in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say twice rammed his estranged wife’s vehicle Saturday night was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Charlie Ray Brown, 46, was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brown’s wife, who told police they are going through a divorce, reported that she met Brown at HEB in Bellmead, where she bought him gas.

After leaving HEB, Brown followed his wife and struck her Chevrolet Traverse in the front with his car, the affidavit alleges.

As officers approached Brown’s vehicle, which was parked behind his wife’s vehicle, they reported they saw Brown ram the back of his wife’s vehicle.

“The victim’s vehicle was observed to have minor front-end damage and minor rear-end damage,” the affidavit states.

“Brown expressed fear to officers that Brown was going to harm her and Brown was taken into custody,” according to arrest documents

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.