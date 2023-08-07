Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Charlie Brown arrested after ramming estranged wife’s vehicle in Bellmead

Charlie Brown
Charlie Brown(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say twice rammed his estranged wife’s vehicle Saturday night was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Charlie Ray Brown, 46, was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brown’s wife, who told police they are going through a divorce, reported that she met Brown at HEB in Bellmead, where she bought him gas.

After leaving HEB, Brown followed his wife and struck her Chevrolet Traverse in the front with his car, the affidavit alleges.

As officers approached Brown’s vehicle, which was parked behind his wife’s vehicle, they reported they saw Brown ram the back of his wife’s vehicle.

“The victim’s vehicle was observed to have minor front-end damage and minor rear-end damage,” the affidavit states.

“Brown expressed fear to officers that Brown was going to harm her and Brown was taken into custody,” according to arrest documents

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Back to School Week on KWTX@4: Kids sleeping habits and sleep schedule - 8.7.23
Back to School Week on KWTX@4: Kids sleeping habits and sleep schedule - 8.7.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: College football conference changes, 'Barbie' hits a movie milestone,...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: College football conference changes, 'Barbie' hits a movie milestone, and more - 8.7.23
The city's contract with Central Bell County Fire and Rescue will end in September, and the new...
City of Nolanville ends contract with Central Bell County Fire, starts own fire department
Shad Sheffie
Louisiana family mourns loss of Fort Cavazos soldier who drowned at Lake Belton