District 9 All Stars fall short in extras in Senior League Softball World Series championship game

SUSSEX COUNTY, Delaware (KWTX) - The senior league District 9 softball team fell short to Illinois 5-4 after battling hard for nine innings in the Senior League Little League World Series championship game in Roxana.

The District 9 All Stars of Little River Academy, who represented the Southwest region in the WS, was tied 2-2 with District 17 team from Beardstown, Illinois, the representative of the Central region. After Central crushed a go-ahead homerun to go up 3-2, Little River Academy tied it up again in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 3-3 game.

The game headed into extra innings and remained tied 3-3 until the ninth inning when Central tacked on two more runs to eventually win the World Series.

Congrats to the District 9 All Stars on their performance at the Senior LLWS!

