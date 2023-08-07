Advertise
District 9 All Stars fall short in extras in Senior League Softball World Series championship game

Little River Academy softball players stand out in the outfield during the championship game of...
Little River Academy softball players stand out in the outfield during the championship game of the Senior League Little League Softball World Series in Delaware.(ESPN+, Little League)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUSSEX COUNTY, Delaware (KWTX) - The senior league District 9 softball team fell short to Illinois 5-4 after battling hard for nine innings in the Senior League Little League World Series championship game in Roxana.

The District 9 All Stars of Little River Academy, who represented the Southwest region in the WS, was tied 2-2 with District 17 team from Beardstown, Illinois, the representative of the Central region. After Central crushed a go-ahead homerun to go up 3-2, Little River Academy tied it up again in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 3-3 game.

The game headed into extra innings and remained tied 3-3 until the ninth inning when Central tacked on two more runs to eventually win the World Series.

Congrats to the District 9 All Stars on their performance at the Senior LLWS!

