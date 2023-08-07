Double Back grassfire in Johnson County reaches 1,100 acres, 25% contained

Advertise
An approximately 1,100-acre grassfire is threatening structures in Johnson County Sunday.
By CBS TEXAS STAFF
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas) - An approximately 1,100-acre grassfire is threatening structures in Johnson County Sunday.

The Godley Fire Department is actively working the Double Back Fire north of FM 4 with assistance from other Johnson County departments, the Crowley Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service. According to TFS, the fire is 25% contained.

There are currently 30 fire trucks on the scene, four air boss, two heavy helicopters and a 737 en route to assist.  A dozer line has been built on the right and left flanks of the fire, according to TFS.

No structures have been lost at this time. One structure is being protected. TFS says voluntary evacuations are in place for CR1233.

A temporary flight restriction over the area is also in place.

