ERCOT extends weather watch through Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - ERCOT has extended its current Weather Watch through August 11 due to ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

According to ERCOT, grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch.

“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations,” said the company.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).

