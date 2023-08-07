Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

ERCOT extends weather watch thru Friday

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for due to...
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for due to forecasted hot weather, predicted higher demand and lower reserves(ERCOT)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - ERCOT has extended their Weather Watch thru Aug. 11 due to ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

According to ERCOT, grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch.

“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations,” said the company.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

The man was airlifted to a higher care facility.
Teen recovering after bull riding event accident at Elm Grove Rodeo in San Saba County
John Footman (left) received a purple heart for being injured twice in Vietnam while Rodney...
Bell County Purple Heart recipients recall their journey of sacrifice
Central Texas school districts begin four-day academic calenda
Some Central Texas school districts begin four-day academic calendar
Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20
Suspect held on $1 million bond in murder of 24-year-old in Killeen