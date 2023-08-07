High pressure: large and in-charge keeping the extreme heat around

There’s very little changing day to day with the weather pattern we are stuck in. Mornings start warm in the upper 70s/low 80s and afternoons are blazing hot with highs around 105-106 each afternoon. The days stay breezy with a wind out of the south but that also poses a higher risk for wildfire risks. We are looking for rain and, unfortunately, we will still have to wait. There’s only a small chance (maybe) next week.

The count for triple-digit highs continues as we break into the top-10 longest consecutive 100 degree stretches. We are at 22 (as of today) and still have another 10 days, at least, in the forecast with 100+ high expected. Should our forecast hold up, we’ll crack into the top 5 list next Monday.

What happened to that small glimmer of a rain chance this week that was once in the forecast? Well there will be rain to our north... it’s just not coming here. Once again the ridge of high pressure is just too strong and won’t allow even a small rain chance to come down. We are too far south to see rain this go around. The hot and dry stretch continues to make headlines. Not only are we breaking into the top 10 lists for heat, we are also doing that with the lack of rain. We are going on 51 days without measurable rain, which will tie for 9th place (so far) for longest streak without measurable rain.

Although humidity will bump up later this week, potentially sending heat index values between 107° and 113° Wednesday through at least Friday, the extra humidity will not turn to rain chances. High pressure remains stuck in place but it may weaken a bit next week which could mean slightly cooler temperatures - talking 102 to 104 highs - and a small rain chance next week. Fingers crossed!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.