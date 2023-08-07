Advertise
Investigation underway after explosion at Sherwin Williams plant in North Texas

By CBS TEXAS STAFF
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Officials are investigating an explosion at a Sherwin Williams plant.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at Sherwin Williams at 701 South Shiloh Road.

Officials say one person, a worker at the plant, was injured and treated on the scene. It is unclear what started the fire.

The fire has been extinguished and fire crews are checking hot spots. Garland fire asks the public to stay clear of the plant.

This story is developing.

