Little League: Midway run rules California in game two

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The Midway All Stars are on a roll in the Little League Softball World Series.

The Midway girls, representing the Southwest region and Texas, are off to a 2-0 start.

Midway took down the team representing the West region and California on Monday afternoon 11-0.

The girls will get a bit of a break and will play again on Thursday. They are three wins away from repeating as world series champions.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.