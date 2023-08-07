Advertise
Little League: Midway run rules California in game two

Midway All-Stars
Midway All-Stars(Little League World Series)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The Midway All Stars are on a roll in the Little League Softball World Series.

The Midway girls, representing the Southwest region and Texas, are off to a 2-0 start.

Midway took down the team representing the West region and California on Monday afternoon 11-0.

The girls will get a bit of a break and will play again on Thursday. They are three wins away from repeating as world series champions.

