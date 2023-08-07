Advertise
Louisiana family mourns loss of Fort Cavazos soldier who drowned at Lake Belton

Shad Sheffie
Shad Sheffie(Sheffie family)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Fort Cavazos soldier from Baton Rouge, Louisiana died after an apparent drowning in Central Texas.

Private Shad Edward Sheffie, 21, died Friday, August 4. The incident happened at Belton Lake, located between Austin and Waco.

He was based at Fort Cavazos in Texas. A base spokesperson said the apparent drowning happened while Sheffie was at the lake during his free time.

Sheffie was a two-time State Champion wrestler at St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge. He joined the U.S Army in 2021, following his high school graduation.

Shad Sheffie
Shad Sheffie(Sheffie family)

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our brother-in-arms. PV2 Sheffie was a cherished member of our team and will be sorely missed,” the U.S. Army said in a statement.

“Tiger Squadron is in contact with the family and supporting their needs at this time. We are thankful for the support we’ve received from the local community throughout this tragedy,” said Lt. Col. Widmar Roman, commander, 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Sheffie was also voted “Most Likely to Succeed” in his senior year of 2021.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

