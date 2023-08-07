Advertise
Man injured in bull riding event at Elm Grove Rodeo in San Saba County

The man was airlifted to a higher care facility.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - A man was injured while participating in the bull riding event at the Elm Grove Rodeo in San Saba County.

Medical attention was given to the man by Hamilton EMS, Winchell Volunteer Fire Department and CareFlite, according to San Saba County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winchell Volunteer Fire Department says the man was airlifted to a higher care facility.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

