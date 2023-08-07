Man injured in bull riding event at Elm Grove Rodeo in San Saba County

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - A man was injured while participating in the bull riding event at the Elm Grove Rodeo in San Saba County.

Medical attention was given to the man by Hamilton EMS, Winchell Volunteer Fire Department and CareFlite, according to San Saba County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winchell Volunteer Fire Department says the man was airlifted to a higher care facility.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

