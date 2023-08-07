Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Meme stocks are back as investors buy shares of beaten-down companies such as Yellow and Tupperware

FILE - A sign for Yellow Corp. trucking company stands outside its facility Monday, July 31,...
FILE - A sign for Yellow Corp. trucking company stands outside its facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was filed Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, comes just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By The Associated Press and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A new class of meme stocks has sprung up during the stock market’s surprise recent rally, raising concerns about investors’ willingness to take on bigger risks amid a still uncertain economy.

Meme stocks are typically weak companies on the verge of failing, but that still manage to garner attention from individual investors willing to take on risky bets and drive the stock price higher. Two years ago, the video game retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment made a big splash with individual investors in a frenzy that caught the attention of regulators and Congress.

The enthusiasm over meme stocks can seem nonsensical. Late last month, reports said the trucking giant Yellow Corp. was shutting its operations and heading for bankruptcy. Investors took the news as a green light to jump in, pushing Yellow’s stock from 71 cents to more than $3.50, even though holders of common stock typically get wiped out in a bankruptcy. The company filed a Chapter 11 petition Sunday, yet the shares are still trading around $2.50 on Monday.

Tupperware warned investors earlier this year that it was having trouble staying afloat and might be delisted. Investors in recent weeks drove the value of the stock up more than five-fold ahead of a restructuring announcement from the company on Aug. 3. The stock has catapulted to $5.22 from roughly 74 cents in early July.

The recent run-up in meme stocks could leave investors hurting. The broader market seems to be in a transition to focusing on more fundamental aspects of companies that signal potential for growth and value, rather than short-term trading, said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

“You just kind of run out of steam and there’s only so much an aggressive retail investor can do to sustain a company from a disadvantaged perspective,” he said. “That’s going to leave some companies in the dust.”

The recent rallies, which include meme veteran Rite Aid, are reminiscent of the 2021 rally that prompted Robinhood and other retail brokerages to take steps to tamp down the speculative frenzy. Bed Bath & Beyond was also part of the meme craze, but unlike GameStop and AMC, it ended up in bankruptcy.

The message board Reddit has remained a popular place for individual investors encouraging each other to buy such stocks.

In one such recent exchange, a user congratulated those who had been buying Yellow amid grumblings about its demise, at one point saying “a few years from now, you’ll be looking at a much more well run business.”

Yellow said Sunday that it will liquidate and warned investors in a securities filing that shareholders face a potential total loss, depending on the outcome of the bankruptcy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Charlie Brown
Charlie Brown arrested after ramming estranged wife’s vehicle in Bellmead
Back to School Week on KWTX@4: Kids sleeping habits and sleep schedule - 8.7.23
Back to School Week on KWTX@4: Kids sleeping habits and sleep schedule - 8.7.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: College football conference changes, 'Barbie' hits a movie milestone,...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: College football conference changes, 'Barbie' hits a movie milestone, and more - 8.7.23
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
Neighbors say a Chicago man charged with killing an 8-year-old girl was upset over noise