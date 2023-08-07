Advertise
Midway All Stars win first game in LLWS softball tournament

Zaneria Hughes and the Midway All Stars celebrate after taking down Southeast, 6-1, in their...
Zaneria Hughes and the Midway All Stars celebrate after taking down Southeast, 6-1, in their first game back in the LLWS in Greenville.(ESPN+, Little League)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The reigning Little League World Series softball champions opened up this year’s LLWS tournament with a 6-1 win over the Southeast regional team from Winterville, NC on Sunday night.

Zaneria Hughes, who took a shutout into the sixth inning, led Midway to their continued dominance in their first game back to the series.

After leading the game 1-0, Midway exploded in the fifth inning, adding five more runs to help lead them to a five-run win over Southeast.

Midway will play the West regional team from San Jose, CA on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT.

