Midway All Stars win first game in LLWS softball tournament

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The reigning Little League World Series softball champions opened up this year’s LLWS tournament with a 6-1 win over the Southeast regional team from Winterville, NC on Sunday night.

Zaneria Hughes, who took a shutout into the sixth inning, led Midway to their continued dominance in their first game back to the series.

After leading the game 1-0, Midway exploded in the fifth inning, adding five more runs to help lead them to a five-run win over Southeast.

Midway will play the West regional team from San Jose, CA on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.