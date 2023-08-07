Nada. As in NADA THING happening beside heat...

Give it up for DAY 22! DAY 22 in a row of triple-digit high temperatures. Although some cities and towns are on an even longer triple-digit streak, the official climate reporting site at the Waco Airport will notch it’s 22nd day in a row of triple-digit highs today. When we reach our 22nd triple-digit day in a row this afternoon, we’ll tie for 10th longest triple-digit streak of all time. Just to rip the band-aid off already, we’re expecting another 9 triple-digit days in a row after today. At least. Should our forecast hold up, we’ll crack into the top 5 list next Monday. It’s a bit premature, especially since our average last 100° day is August 29th, but should we continue our triple-digit streak every day until that average last 100° day, we’ll tie for the longest triple-digit streak at 44 days. Before we get too ahead of ourselves, let’s get through today first. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm into the triple-digits, as high as 106° with heat index values approaching 110°. Today’s record high is 107° and is likely safe, but we could easily briefly tie said record. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the state today, but the storms will almost exclusively stay north of I-20. Central Texas again misses out.

In addition to the streaky triple-digit high temperatures, we’re also already on the 9th longest streak without measurable rain at 51 days and we’ll tie for the 9th longest streak without any rainfall at 38 days tomorrow. There’s no heat relief in sight and there isn’t rain relief in sight either. Although humidity will bump up later this week, potentially sending heat index values between 107° and 113° Wednesday through at least Friday, the extra humidity will not turn to rain chances. High pressure remains stuck in place and really won’t budge for the foreseeable future, but some forecast models are showing a bit of rain returning mid-week next week. It’s likely a mirage in the distance, but it’s a glimmer of hope!

