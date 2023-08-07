Road rage suspect in Harris County spray-paints victims face

TOMBALL, Texas (KWTX) - A road rage incident in Harris County led to the victim and suspect being sprayed in the face with spray paint.

David Winston has been charged in the incident with felony criminal mischief.

On August 4, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office went to the 24000 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a road rage incident.

When deputies arrived, the victim told them he was driving north on Kuykendahl Road and the driver in front of him, Winston, could not stay in his lane while looking at his phone, according to authorities.

At a stop light Winston did move when the light turned green, leading the victim to honk his horn.

When the cars started moving, the victim claims Winston threw things at him, authorities say.

The cars came to a stop and an altercation began, leading to Winston spray painting the victim’s face, car and breaking the back window, according to authorities.

Authorities say the victim also spry painted Winston’s face.

Winston was caught and booked in Harris County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.