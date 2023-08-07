Role model serves community and leaves an indelible impact

COPPERAS COVE, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Copperas Cove, where a servant’s heart can be felt beating throughout the community.

“Purest soul I’ve ever met and we love her on our team,” Tisha Kidwell, Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehab.

Jeni Carbone-Willams does it all- and she does it all over Copperas Cove. Nominated by her daughter, she’s an educator, a cheer director, a blood drive coordinator and has worked as a nurse in Central Texas for more than 15-years, and that’s just to name a few things she does.

“She’s literally my role model, she’s been with me since day one,” Novaleigh Williams, Nominator.

Growing up, Jeni didn’t have to go far to find out what it means to give back.

“My parents were military, it’s like the military servant’s heart, traveling from place to place, just getting in where you fit in,” Jeni Carbone-Williams, Be Remarkable Winner.

And now her indelible impact knows no bounds.

“It does take a special person to take care of the geriatric community because at the end of the day a lot of them just feel like their life was taken from them and Jeni puts a little bit of that life back in them,” Tisha Kidwell, Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehab.

Her amazing work in the community and focus on others was rewarded by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“You sound like the very definition of being remarkable, and so we are just giving you 500 dollars to use however you’d like,” Claudia Yanez, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Jeni’s selfless soul quickly emerged as she was quick to recognize others as she was honored.

“I’ve got a good team behind me; my family is so supportive of everything I do. My son plays football, my husband coaches,” Jeni Carbone-Williams, Be Remarkable Winner.

