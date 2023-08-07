Some Central Texas school districts begin four-day academic calendar

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texas school districts are beginning the school year this week with a four-day academic calendar in hopes of increasing teacher staffing and decreasing staff and student burnout.

China Spring ISD approved the new schedule back in March as concern grew about how to achieve full staffing for the upcoming school year. Since the decision, Superintendent Marc Faulkner said he has seen a positive impact on the district so far.

“We’re fully staffed,” Faulkner said. “We have been fully staffed for a while, and we’re super excited about the level of teachers that came to us that we were able to choose from.”

He said the district’s turnover rate decreased by 50%. The year prior, the turnover rate, which is how many employees leave the company within the year, was about 22%. This year, the turnover rate is about 10%.

“I do feel confident that a lot of it is people want to try this schedule out, see if it works for them, too,” he said. “I do think that that’s why there was not as much turnover this year as we normally have.”

He said other factors like the growth of the surrounding community could also have been a reason.

In addition to being fully staffed and a lower turnover rate, the district also received more applications than before for job openings.

“Typically, probably pre-K through 6th grade, we post a job and have ten to 15 applicants to choose from, sometimes for two or three jobs, where, now, we finally cut applications off at around 50 just to be able to sort through those and interview and have a big selection,” he said.

Faulkner said, for secondary education positions, the district would typically receive between four to six applicants for the position. This year, positions drew in double-digit numbers of applicants.

“People are wanting to come to China Spring,” he said. “I’m hopeful that it’s not just this schedule. I’m hopeful that it’s because it’s a great district, and people want to be at it. But, I also do think that the schedule is attractive to these educators that are coming to China Spring or applying.”

He said another goal of the initiative was to decrease teacher and student burnout, and, with most Friday’s off, the district hopes this will give staff more family time and students more time to take a longer break and be a kid.

“I go to Little League games and things and see teachers all the time there grading in the stands or doing lessons in the stands and doing things that they just shouldn’t have to do,” he said. “So, we’re hopeful that this will provide that opportunity for them. Then, also provide our kids an opportunity to get a little break...still get the instructional minutes and the teaching and learning done, but have a little bit more opportunity to be a kid.”

Faulkner said students will not be missing a large number of school days because of the calendar adjustment, instead, they are working the instructional minutes into the schedule, starting about a week-and-a-half earlier than last year and ending the school year a few days later.

“We worked really hard with those teachers this summer to plan and to create their year at a glance to where it is designed for this type of a schedule and so that we can make sure that we’re teaching everything that we are required to teach and want to teach to our kiddos,” he said.

Academy ISD, south of Temple, is starting its four-day academic calendar school year Tuesday. Superintendent Billy Harlan said the district is fully staffed for the upcoming school year. He said once the district made the announcement of the change, it received overwhelming support, with 40 applicants for Pre-K through fifth grade positions.

He said the increase in staffing has helped the district keep up with the growth of enrollment. Harlan said the district has been able to hire for an additional section that would decrease class size.

“To say that we are excited about the response is an understatement,” he stated.

Lometa ISD, which is northwest of Lampasas and southeast of Goldthwaite, is also starting its four-day academic calendar Tuesday. Superintendent Rob Moore said turnover has not been a concern for the district year-to-year, and the district has not seen an increase in applications for positions, which Moore said could be caused by the later announcement of the calendar change.

“Like many other districts, we have struggled to fill our open professional positions, but we are fully staffed according to our expectations,” Moore stated in an email to KWTX.

He said the greatest impact that may be caused by the schedule shift could be the increase in enrollment. He said the district is expecting a 10% growth in enrollment at the start of the school year.

Connally ISD is starting its “four-day intensive intervention calendar” with its school year Wednesday. A spokesperson for the district said it is fully staffed going into the school year except for two new positions they added in special education and a last minute resignation.

The district also said, after the calendar change was announced, it had an increase in applications for positions. During the interview process, many of the candidates interviewing for an open position said they applied because they were attracted to the four-day school week, according to the spokesperson.

Connally ISD is planning to focus on providing additional help and tutoring to students on some of the Friday’s off and provide time for teachers to plan and grade as well.

KWTX reached out to other school districts starting the four-day academic calendar this week, including Dew ISD, Mildred ISD and Rice ISD but have not received a response.

As for China Spring ISD, Faulkner said the district is anxious to overcome some hurdles it may face with the calendar changes but is excited to see more positive results.

“I normally don’t like to be a front runner in something that is unknown unless it is something that is clearly a good thing for kids because it’s always scary being the first and having to be the one that finds the holes that we’re going to run into and have to fix those,” Faulkner said.

“But, at the same time, we were in such a crunch with teacher shortages, with teacher burnout, that we had to do something,” he said. “I knew that, if we didn’t do something and be at the front of this, that we were going to get to a point where our district was not going to be able to take the hits of the great teachers leaving, and we soon would be in the next ten years not the caliber district that we are now academically.”

