Teen recovering after bull riding event accident at Elm Grove Rodeo in San Saba County

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - A 15-year-old boy who was injured in a bull riding event is now recovering at home following the accident Saturday night.

The teen was injured at the Elm Grove Rodeo in San Saba County where he suffered from a gash on his head and a broken nose.

Medical attention was given to the teen by Hamilton EMS, Winchell Volunteer Fire Department and CareFlite, according to San Saba County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winchell Volunteer Fire Department says he was airlifted to a higher care facility where he received 27 stitches.

