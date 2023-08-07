Advertise
Wildfire Danger: Texas A&M Forest Service raises preparedness level to 4

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service on August 7 raised the State Preparedness Level to Level 4 (PL 4) due to a significant increase in fire activity across the state and the “potential for large fires.”

Level 4 means an increased commitment of state and local resources to combat fires.

Over the past seven days, the Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to 80 wildfires that burned 8,521 acres of land.

Forty-one of these wildfires occurred since Friday, August 4.

“Wildfire activity has continued to increase statewide as triple digit temperatures and dry conditions continue to impact the state,” the agency said.

