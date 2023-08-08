Advertise
Back-to-school safety: Keep your child’s identity and information protected

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first day of school can be an exciting time for both children and parents alike.

With over 21,000 students expected to return to the classrooms of LISD schools on Wednesday, something as innocent as taking a picture of your child on their first day of school and sharing it on social media could be putting your child at risk.

Many parents use props that have children’s names, age, school, grade and even what they want to be when they grow up.

Even though this may be a cute post on social media; it’s important to be careful when sharing this information to the world wide web.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a recent report about social media shows that by the time a child gets to the age of five, their parents have shared about 1,500 pictures of them.

The Laredo Police Department advises parents to be mindful of what they post on social media.

“Some advice would be using those controls that are on your social media platforms, have a controlled GEO fencing tools to your advantage to protect your images, your child’s images,” said Investigator Baeza.

According to Baeza, by 2030, two-thirds of identity theft could be due to parents sharing their child’s images online.

Currently, the department hasn’t seen any incidents related to identity theft of children due to oversharing but it’s something for parents to keep in mind with the back-to-school season around the corner.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

