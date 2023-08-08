Central Texas teacher wins Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Out of 77 school districts across the 12-county education service area of Region 12, one Central Texas educator was selected for the top elementary teaching award.

April Eide of Robinson ISD has been selected as the 2024 Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“We are extremely proud of this remarkable educator,” said Jerry Maze, Ed.D, executive director of Education Service Center Region 12. “The time and energy she dedicates to her students, peers and profession is truly an inspiration for others to follow.”

Eide has been teaching for 16 years in Texas public schools, spending the last five years teaching first grade at Robinson Primary School in Robinson ISD. She previously taught second and third grade at Grand Prairie ISD and second and fifth grade at Red Oak ISD.

She equips students with the skills they need to react positively to challenges is a key part of maintaining a productive school environment. Not only that, but she uses social-emotional learning to empower students to adjust to adversity rather than react negatively to stressful situations.

One way she does this is by teaching her students to focus and reflect on good experiences in their lives. Each day, her class has time they call ‘Good News,’ where students get to share a good experience or story with everyone.

“April Eide represents the very best of what a teacher should be,” said Michael Hope, Ed.D, superintendent of Robinson ISD schools. “Each day, her mission is to help her students grow in knowledge, skills and, most importantly, caring for others. April is a blessing to our students, staff and this great profession. We are excited to see her recognized and celebrated as the Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year.”

Eide has a Master of Education in Principalship and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southwestern Assemblies of God University. She has Generalist, English as a Second Language and Principal certifications. The Robinson Rocket is married to Shaun Eide, a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Systems and Business Analytics at Baylor University, and they have three children.

