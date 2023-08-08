Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas teacher wins Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year

April Eide of Robinson ISD has been selected as the 2024 Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the...
April Eide of Robinson ISD has been selected as the 2024 Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year.(Region 12)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Out of 77 school districts across the 12-county education service area of Region 12, one Central Texas educator was selected for the top elementary teaching award.

April Eide of Robinson ISD has been selected as the 2024 Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“We are extremely proud of this remarkable educator,” said Jerry Maze, Ed.D, executive director of Education Service Center Region 12. “The time and energy she dedicates to her students, peers and profession is truly an inspiration for others to follow.”

Eide has been teaching for 16 years in Texas public schools, spending the last five years teaching first grade at Robinson Primary School in Robinson ISD. She previously taught second and third grade at Grand Prairie ISD and second and fifth grade at Red Oak ISD.

She equips students with the skills they need to react positively to challenges is a key part of maintaining a productive school environment. Not only that, but she uses social-emotional learning to empower students to adjust to adversity rather than react negatively to stressful situations.

One way she does this is by teaching her students to focus and reflect on good experiences in their lives. Each day, her class has time they call ‘Good News,’ where students get to share a good experience or story with everyone.

“April Eide represents the very best of what a teacher should be,” said Michael Hope, Ed.D, superintendent of Robinson ISD schools. “Each day, her mission is to help her students grow in knowledge, skills and, most importantly, caring for others. April is a blessing to our students, staff and this great profession. We are excited to see her recognized and celebrated as the Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year.”

Eide has a Master of Education in Principalship and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southwestern Assemblies of God University. She has Generalist, English as a Second Language and Principal certifications. The Robinson Rocket is married to Shaun Eide, a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Systems and Business Analytics at Baylor University, and they have three children.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Parmesan and Grana Padano cheese age in warehouses in their corresponding regions, as seen in...
Man crushed to death by falling wheels of cheese in Italy
Javier Loya
Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing rape charge in Kentucky
In Texas, the average ratio is 1 counselor for every 390 students.
East Texas schools facing shortage of guidance counselors
School bus with stop arm out.
School officials stress school bus, school zone safety ahead of new school year