City of Woodway asking residents for help after water at two well sites falls to concerning levels

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Woodway on Aug. 8 asked residents for help after it experienced electrical pump issues at two out of its six well sites that resulted in water levels in those tanks falling “to a level of concern, which could affect water pressure and supply,” the city wrote in a news release.

The current condition of the two wells is now causing low water pressure for residents and for fire suppression, the City said.

Woodway residents can help by decreasing irrigation and outside watering by 50 percent over the next two weeks. This will reportedly allow the City to obtain materials and make the needed repairs.

The immediate affected areas are between Estates Drive and Wooded Crest Drive down to the lake, in addition to the area from Estates Drive to Wedgewood/Santa Fe Drive over to the lake.

If residents help, “the City’s water system should be able to handle the demand without any further requests,” the City said.

Officials will notify residents once the water levels are back up to normal.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Community Services Department at 254-772-4050.

