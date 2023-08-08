Dallas faces Las Vegas after Sabally’s 25-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (24-3, 14-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-13, 9-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Satou Sabally scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings' 104-96 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Wings have gone 9-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas ranks ninth in the WNBA averaging 6.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 30.2% from deep. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The Aces have gone 14-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Aces defeated the Wings 104-91 in their last matchup on July 30. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 28 points, and Teaira McCowan led the Wings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 21.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jackie Young is averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Aces. Plum is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 90.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.