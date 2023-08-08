Degrees of Science: Region 12 STEMfest 2023

(KWTX) - To a student, the word ‘STEM’ can be an intimidating concept. A perceived wall of barriers stands between students and the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

According to a 2022 survey by us cellular, almost half of students believe pursuing an education in stem is too costly or too difficult. With STEM careers projected to grow by almost 11% by 2031, over two times faster than all other occupations, Education Service Center Region 12 hopes to break perceived barriers and inspire more Region 12 students to pursue interests and careers in STEM. This week’s episode of Degrees of Science is a little different – it’s a look back at STEMfest 2023 and how the community came together to make a difference.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.