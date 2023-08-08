Killeen school of hair design offers free back-to-school hair cuts

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - O.G.’s School of Hair Design is continuing its back-to-school event for free haircuts this week, encouraging those who get haircuts to donate 25 cents.

“We found in the past that there is a lot of kids in need for haircuts,” Kevin Lane, who is the senior instructor at the school, said. “With...all the events that we have done in the past, we found the need to do something like this that would actually cause people to come together as a community.”

Lane said the hair cuts are for students from ages five to 17. Students with a valid ID can go to the event to get a haircut for free.

“We have barbers coming from Waco, Temple, all the surrounding areas that have graduated from here, and they come back and they actually volunteer their services along with the students that are here,” he said. “That makes it a consolidative effort, if you would, for all of us to be able to cut as many kids as we can in that week’s time.”

Lane said they usually cut more than 1,000 students hair during this event.

O.G.’s previously charged a quarter for the back-to-school haircuts, but, due to popularity and donations from the community, the school has been able to give numerous free hair cuts to children.

“Now, we have over 1,400 to 2,000 haircuts to give away for free,” Lane said. “It all started with 25 cents, just people donating and just multiplying over time. That’s what we have. Therefore, we saw the need and we just wanted to fill it.”

However, O.G.’s hopes clients who can donate to show up with a quarter for their haircut, so the salon can continue to make their event free for those who need it the most in the future.

Lane said it is important for students to feel good about themselves before starting a school year.

“One of the things I always say, ‘If a person looks better, they feel better,’” he said. “If they feel better, they do better. It impacts people, it impacts us, and it makes us want to do it even more.”

The event is from August 8 to August 12. From August 8 to 11, students can show up with a valid ID and get a free hair cut from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and, on August 12, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Killeen Library will be at O.G.’s from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday. There will also be other community sponsors and vendors there throughout the week as well.

