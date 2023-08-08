Advertise
Lampasas woman charged after shooting husband, sheriff says

Sarah Jane Ames
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Sarah Jane Ames, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she shot her husband multiple times, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 5, Ames called 911 to report the shooting, the sheriff said. The call was placed from a residence in the vicinity of the 1800 block of County Road 3340.

When deputies arrived at the home, they located the woman’s husband at a neighbor’s home across the street.

The deputies learned Ames and her husband got into an argument, and Ames shot the man in the arm and chest with a Smith & Wesson 9mm semiautomatic pistol, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim disarmed his wife, exited the residence, and walked to the neighbor’s house to seek help.

The man was airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is reportedly in stable condition.

Ames is being held on a $500,000 bond, the sheriff said.

