Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Local Hispanic organization bridges communication barriers

The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is launching its language access program with new resources for...
The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is launching its language access program with new resources for effective communication.(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is launching its language access program with new resources for effective communication.

Soon, more than 15 participants will be certified Qualified Community Interpreters.

The goal is for them to help folks understand crucial information in their primary language.

Former City Councilmember, Hector Sabido, said his parents are immigrants from Mexico, so he understands the frustration of not understanding English.

“I remember going home at a very early age crying because I didn’t understand what my teachers or friends were telling me at that time,” said Sabido.

Participants in the group will take a course to become certified Qualified Community Interpreters.

Sabido said he sees the need for interpreters.

“When you’re already dealing with sensitive information like employment, your health, home loans or car loans in a language that’s not your language, it’s scary. But when you have completely no understanding, I think it makes it even impossible,” said Sabido.

Cris Kennedy said he joined so he can be certified as he interprets languages at churches.

He said he comes from a country in Africa where Spanish is the first language, but he speaks English, Chinese and French as well.

Kennedy said as a person of color, it’s rewarding to serve in multi-cultural communities.

“Language is important, being bilingual is important. Being in Waco, and in Texas where the Hispanic population is growing, it’s an advantage, and it opens a lot of doors,” said Kennedy.

Sabido said communication is key, and he’s ready to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I think it’s going to be an impactful difference. When you’re able to comprehend and learn things in your language, but also being taught how to do it in English, I think it’s going to be life changing,” said Sabido.

The participants will have 90 days to complete the 40-hour course in order to earn their certificate.

If you are interested in signing up, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20
Suspect held on $1 million bond in murder of 24-year-old in Killeen

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Six
City of Nolanville ends contract with Central Bell County Fire, starts own fire department
Belton families get new homes
Belton families gets keys to a new home thanks to City of Belton's HOME Program
Midway All Stars
Midway All Stars treated like rock stars as they defend Little League World Series title
FILE
Wildfire Danger: Texas A&M Forest Service raises preparedness level to 4