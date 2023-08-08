Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man crushed to death by falling wheels of cheese in Italy

Parmesan and Grana Padano cheese age in warehouses in their corresponding regions, as seen in...
Parmesan and Grana Padano cheese age in warehouses in their corresponding regions, as seen in this January 1, 2012 file photo from Fiorenzuola d'Arda (Piacenza Province), Italy.(MASSIMO DI NONNO/GETTY)
By CBS
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (CBS NEWS) - An Italian man has been crushed to death under thousands of vast wheels of a Parmesan-style hard cheese, firefighters said Monday.

Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, was buried under the cheeses, each of which weighed almost 90 pounds, when a shelf broke in his warehouse in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, creating a domino effect that brought down thousands of wheels, firefighter Antonio Dusi from Bergamo told AFP.

Rescuers “had to move the cheeses and the shelves by hand,” Dusi said, adding that it “took about 12 hours” to finally find Chiapparini.

The warehouse, located in the small town of Romano di Lombardia near Bergamo, contained a total of 25,000 wheels of Grana Padano, a hard cheese which resembles Parmesan and is very popular in Italy.

Chiapparini had been checking on the ripening wheels, which were stored on metal shelves, the highest of which stood at 33 feet.

A local resident told Italian media the collapse sounded “like thunder,” BBC News reported.

Speaking to Italian media, a neighbor described Chiapparini as “very supportive… and generous.” They said he had lost a child decades ago.

Bortolo Ghislotti, a friend of the victim, told NBC News that Chiapparini’s son Tiziano had just walked out of the warehouse before the incident.

“Tiziano told me he heard a massive noise, he turned around and saw his father buried under thousands of cheese wheels,” Ghislotti told the network. “He knows that if he got out seconds later, he would be dead too.”

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Javier Loya
Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing rape charge in Kentucky
In Texas, the average ratio is 1 counselor for every 390 students.
East Texas schools facing shortage of guidance counselors
School bus with stop arm out.
School officials stress school bus, school zone safety ahead of new school year
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
School officials stress school bus, school zone safety ahead of new school year