Midway All Stars treated like rock stars as they defend Little League World Series title

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The red carpet is being rolled out for the reigning softball Little League World Series Champions as they’ve kicked off their final push for a repeat title at this year’s World Series in Greenville, N.C.

The team landed in North Carolina Wednesday and have had a jam-packed calendar since arriving.

“The girls get treated like rock stars and they love it!” said Head Coach Edward Ramos.

On Wednesday, the team picked up equipment for the tournament as well as enjoyed ESPN Media day.

That’s where production crews filmed videos and pictures that are now being used on national broadcasts.

On Thursday, the girls had some fun away from softball with a party at Sawyer’s Fun Park.

Midway All Stars (Courtesy Photo)

One of the highlights for the young players so far was a celebration where they got a chance to meet University of Oklahoma star softball player Jayda Coleman.

The opening ceremonies took place on Saturday, which included team recognition events for the squad which brought nine of it’s returning players from last year’s title team

Ramos said everything the girls are experiencing is first class.

“Little League did a great job with all these functions and how they were laid out,” Ramos said. “The girls are getting treated like professional softball players. It’s all about them.”

The girls first game Sunday evening ended with a victory over Texas East in North Carolina 6-1.

On Monday, Midway defeated the team representing the West region and California. The final score was 11-0.

The girls will get a bit of a break and will play again on Thursday, Aug. 10.

They are three wins away from repeating as world series champions.

