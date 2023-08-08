Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lorenzo Kennedy, 17, and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter, 38, are both charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a gang-related shooting outside a Waco convenience store, arrest affidavits state.

The documents state the shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. on July 30, but do not provide the exact location of the convenience store.

According to the documents, Carpenter and Kennedy arrived at the store in a Chrysler 300. At that same time, two victims, also a mother and son, arrived at the store in their own vehicle.

Police said surveillance footage shows Carpenter exiting the Chrysler and walking into the store. At this exact time, the male victim is also seen exiting his car and walking into the store right behind Carpenter.

Kennedy, police said, then exits the Chrysler 300 and fires a weapon at the male victim. The affidavit does not clarify whether the male victim was struck by the rounds, but does mention the victim ran back to his vehicle and jumped into the backseat. The female victim, who remained in the driver’s seat, starts the car and begins to pull out of the convenience store.

Police said surveillance footage captured Kennedy firing more rounds at the victim’s vehicle as the victim’s drove away.

Kennedy and Carpenter later fled the scene in the Chrysler 300, police said.

When police officers met with the victims, they observed their vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

Investigators identified Kennedy, a “documented gang member,” and took him and Carpenter into custody.

Carpenter was also charged for driving with an unsecured child, driving while intoxicated, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, and driving without a license, according to online jail records.

The bond amounts for both Carpenter and Kennedy on the aggravated assault charges add up $1.5 million each.

