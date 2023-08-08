Advertise
Rangers take 6-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics

The Texas Rangers seek to continue a six-game win streak with a victory against the Oakland Athletics
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Texas Rangers (66-46, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (32-80, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.52 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -214, Athletics +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to continue a six-game win streak with a victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 32-80 overall and 17-39 in home games. The Athletics are 17-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas is 66-46 overall and 26-26 in road games. The Rangers have gone 52-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 10-for-40 with a double, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 29 home runs while slugging .533. Marcus Semien is 13-for-37 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Tony Kemp: day-to-day (ribs), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Rangers: Josh Jung: day-to-day (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

