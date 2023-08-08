Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing rape charge in Kentucky

Javier Loya
Javier Loya(ap)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans, is facing a rape charge in Kentucky, according to court records.

Loya has been charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

The 53-year-old Loya was indicted and pled not guilty in May. He posted a $50,000 bond.

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the Texans said in a statement. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while those charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or league activities.”

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Loya’s stake in the team is less than 1%. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because ownership stakes aren’t publicly disclosed.

“The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”

Loya is the co-founder and chairman of Houston company OTC Global Holdings. He has had a stake in the Texans since their inception in 2002.

The case is set for a pretrial conference Aug. 22.

Pro Football Talk was first to report that Loya was facing charges.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

In Texas, the average ratio is 1 counselor for every 390 students.
East Texas schools facing shortage of guidance counselors
School bus with stop arm out.
School officials stress school bus, school zone safety ahead of new school year
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
School officials stress school bus, school zone safety ahead of new school year
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
A&M Faculty Senate Executive Committee meets with interim president to discuss road ahead