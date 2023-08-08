Trial of ex-Waco principal charged in hit-and-run death of Baylor student postponed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial of a Waco educator who was arrested in March 2019 in the 2016 hit-and-run death of a Baylor student was postponed Tuesday after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office filed an 11th hour amendment to the indictment against her.

Tammy Renee Blankenship, a former school principal who worked at Midway schools, was set to stand trial Monday, Aug. 14 in Waco’s 54th State District Court on manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid charges. She is charged with leaving the scene after hitting Baylor sophomore David Grotberg, 19, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, who was cycling on Franklin Avenue.

However, prosecutors Tara Avants and Will Hix filed a motion on Monday, Aug. 7 to amend the indictment against Blankenship, and 474th State District Judge Alan Bennett, who was going to preside over the trial in 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly’s absence, held a hearing Tuesday to consider the motion.

Defendants are granted an additional 10 days to prepare for the new charges, and Blankenship’s attorney, Shane Phelps, of Bryan, told Bennett he would not agree to waive the 10-day notice requirement. That forced Bennett to grant a continuance in Blankenship’s case, which already has had three priority trial settings.

A new trial date was not set Tuesday.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he could not discuss the last-minute amendment because the case remains pending. Phelps also declined comment on the postponement Tuesday.

The change the prosecutors made in the failure to stop and render aid charge deals with what Blankenship reportedly knew at the time of the incident or her alleged culpable mental state. The language in the indictment was changed from alleging Blankenship left the scene without rendering assistance, knowing Grotberg was dead, to “knowing that said accident was reasonably likely to result in the injury or death of a person…”

The first version would have required the state to prove that Blankenship knew he was dead and left the scene. The amended charge is easier to prove, alleging she reportedly knew it was “reasonably likely” that the incident would result in death.

If convicted, Blankenship faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. She was arrested in March 2019 after police received an anonymous letter implicating her.

Blankenship, who worked for Midway ISD for two years, submitted a resignation letter May 14, 2018, saying she wanted to “pursue other opportunities.”

Grotberg was struck while riding his bicycle the night of Oct. 6, 2016, on Franklin Avenue near 32nd Street. His girlfriend was riding alongside him, but she was not injured.

Members of Waco cycling groups placed a white “ghost bike” at the crash site to honor Grotberg.

