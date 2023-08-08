Waco man accused of choking woman until she passed out

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Robert Lamb, 31, is charged with making a terrorist threat and aggravated assault strangulation after he choked a woman until she passed out, an arrest warrant states.

At about 4 a.m. on Aug. 7, the victim called police to report she had been assaulted by Lamb at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Western Oaks.

The woman said Lamb placed his hand around her throat and squeezed until she could no longer breathe, the court document states.

She passed out, and when she came to, noticed she had bruises all over her face and neck.

Police said Lamb was not present when officers arrived at the apartment complex, but later showed up at the scene.

He was taken into custody and booked into the McLennan County Jail, where he is being held without bond, online jail records show.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.