Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco-McLennan County health district investigating E. coli cases linked to pool in West

File Graphic: E. coli
File Graphic: E. coli(MGN)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Aug. 8 announced it is investigating multiple cases of E.coli infection potentially linked to exposure at the Playdium Pool in West.

Health officials said there have been approximately 19 individuals who reported experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness after their exposure to the pool between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6.

Lab tests confirmed two individuals tested positive for an E.coli infection, the public health district said.

“A thorough pool inspection was conducted by the Health District Environmental Health team” on Aug. 4, the health district said.

“According to the inspection report, there have been no incidents involving fecal contamination, and the pool’s water chemistry is within acceptable parameters. Additionally, daily maintenance logs are being maintained.”

The public health district said it is collaborating with state authorities to explore the feasibility of conducting E.coli testing on the pool water.

“Considering that there have been no reported instances of exposure after 8/6, it is conceivable that the outbreak has been contained,” officials said, “This occurrence appears to have been an isolated point exposure outbreak.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

April Eide of Robinson ISD has been selected as the 2024 Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the...
Central Texas teacher wins Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year
Parmesan and Grana Padano cheese age in warehouses in their corresponding regions, as seen in...
Man crushed to death by falling wheels of cheese in Italy
Javier Loya
Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing rape charge in Kentucky
In Texas, the average ratio is 1 counselor for every 390 students.
East Texas schools facing shortage of guidance counselors