Waco-McLennan County health district says it is investigating E. coli cases potentially linked to pool in West

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Aug. 8 confirmed to KWTX it is investigating multiple cases of E.coli infection “potentially linked to exposure at the Playdium Pool” in West.

Health officials said there have been approximately 19 individuals who reported experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness after their exposure to the pool between July 29 and Aug. 3.

Lab tests confirmed two individuals tested positive for an E.coli infection, the public health district said.

“A thorough pool inspection was conducted by the Health District Environmental Health team” on Aug. 4, the health district said.

“According to the inspection report, there have been no incidents involving fecal contamination, and the pool’s water chemistry is within acceptable parameters. Additionally, daily maintenance logs are being maintained.”

The public health district said it is collaborating with state authorities to explore the feasibility of conducting E.coli testing on the pool water.

“Considering that there have been no reported instances of exposure after 8/6, it is conceivable that the outbreak has been contained,” officials said, “This occurrence appears to have been an isolated point exposure outbreak.”

