We’re going streaking!

The streaking we’re going on isn’t the streaking you’re thinking of. The extreme and persistent heat combined with the lack of rainfall continues to rewrite the history books. Monday marked the 22nd consecutive 100° day and is now the 10th longest triple-digit streak on record. We’ve already been in the top-10 list for consecutive days without measurable rainfall and we’ll sneak into the top-10 list for consecutive days without any rainfall today. We’re also contending with the second driest summer-to-date in history with just 0.4″ of rainfall. Should we receive less than .11″ of rain through August 31st, this summer will officially be the driest summer on record. We’re talking about something a few weeks in the future, but we’re not really expecting any sort of break in the heat or the dry weather for at least the next week and likely longer. Today’s morning lows in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to as high as around 106° this afternoon. Heat index values will climb between 105° and 110°. Humidity is going to slowly increase through the rest of the week too so heat index values from Wednesday through at least Saturday may climb to around 110° area wide. Is it the most humidity we’ve seen this summer? No, but it’s still going to be dangerously hot and humid.

The increase in humidity for the forthcoming days is all caused by a bit of an increase in south winds. South winds today gust to near 20 MPH but will increase to gust between 25 and 30 MPH through the weekend. The subtle bump in the wind speed increases the humidity, like I mentioned a bit ago, but it’ll also enhance the wildfire risk. Outdoor burning is prohibited across all of Central Texas for the foreseeable future and the wildfire risk climbs into the very high or extreme category Wednesday into the weekend. The highest wildfire risk comes west of I-35. We need rain to mitigate the fire risk. Unfortunately, there’s only a 10% chance of rain returning for the middle of next week as we again could get clipped by a storm system that’ll mostly stay to the north and northeast.

