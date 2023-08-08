Will the triple digit heat ever end? Well not for the next 10 days… At least

We’re moving through records that we don’t like to - Especially this time of the year because it means we’re dealing with some brutal heat… And that’s definitely the case for us in Central Texas and sadly will remain the major story for us for the foreseeable future. Here’s a look at some of the top 10 lists we’re entering when it comes to excessive heat and lack of rainfall:

-Our thermometers recorded triple digits again Tuesday afternoon. This brings our total of 100° days up to 36 for the year. Thankfully we’re not in the top 10 list just yet. The 10th spot on the list for a total of 100° days in a year is 50… So we still have some time to go until then, but we could make a run for that spot as triple digit heat is here to stay with no real end in sight for the next 7-10 days and possibly longer.

-Our streak for consecutive 100° days is now up to 23 - This is tied for the 9th longest stretch with the year 1952.

-We are now at 53 days without measurable rainfall - That takes us back to June 16th. That now ties us for the 5th longest stretch of no measurable rain. The last time that happened was back in 1919. We’ll likely continue to see these numbers climb and make our way further up the top 10 list for longest dry streaks.

Again the same extremely hot and dry conditions stick around for Central Texas. There’s no real sign of any significant relief heading our way. Mornings start warm in the upper 70s/low 80s and afternoons are mostly sunny and blazing hot with highs around 104-106 each afternoon for the next 10 days. We may see humidity levels bump up a little bit - Which will start to make our heat index values climb too. All of Central Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning for temperatures up to 107° and heat index values up to 112°. We keep breezy south/southwest winds in the forecast too - Which will make it feel like a hair dryer outside. Outdoor burning is prohibited across all of Central Texas for the foreseeable future and the wildfire risk climbs into the very high or extreme category Wednesday into the weekend. Areas along and west of I-35 are under a Red Flag Warning. Sadly, rain is looking slim to none for the time being. There’s only a 10% chance of rain returning for the middle of next week as we could get clipped by a storm system that’ll mostly stay to the north and northeast - But chances don’t look great for us. We’ll continue to keep you updated, but for the time being stay cool and hydrated!!

