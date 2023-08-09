Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along I-45 near Centerville

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 45, just south of Centerville.

According to troopers, at approximately 12:10 a.m. Aug. 9 a 2007 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was traveling southbound, veered off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled over.

Matthew Lawson, 34, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Jeff Carr.

Ruben Anzaldua, 57, of Jewett, was transported by medical helicopter to UT East Texas Tyler Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Parmer Lane Fire
Texas A&M Fire Service: ‘Parmer Lane Fire’ in Williamson County now an estimated 50 acres, 60% contained
Parmer Lane Fire
Drone Flyover of Parmer Lane Fire
Police are searching for three people who were involved with the shooting and theft.
Dallas police searching for 3 people after an officer was shot overnight
Tammy Blankenship Harlan (left) is charged in the hit-and-run death of David Grotberg. (Jail...
Trial of ex-Waco educator charged in hit-and-run death of Baylor student postponed