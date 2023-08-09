Affidavit: Waco man assaults mother, blames her for losing money at gambling game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man remains jailed Wednesday after police say he assaulted his mother after he blamed her for losing money at a gambling game.

Waco police arrested Dayveone Marquez Rougely, 22, on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in a March 18 incident in which his mother reported he pulled a knife on her, punched her in the mouth and yanked out braids of her hair.

According to arrest records, Rougely’s mother called him while he was gambling “and he lost money because of this.”

Rougely was mad and went to his mother’s house, where an argument ensued, an arrest affidavit alleges.

“As they were arguing, (Rougely’s mother) walked back to her bedroom, and when she did Rougely saw that she had a friend over. This upset him and he retrieved a knife and ordered her to come out of her bedroom,” the affidavit states.

Rougely’s mother told police her son frightened her by brandishing the knife, and she complied with his order to leave the room. Rougely grabbed her by the hair and started pulling her, the affidavit alleges.

“This caused her pain and removed several braids from her head. (The woman) also was struck in the mouth at some point, causing her mouth to bleed,” according to arrest documents.

Rougely’s mother broke free and “moved away from him since she was scared for her safety since he had a knife,” police reported.

Rougely, who was placed under $10,000 bond, left the house and threw down the knife while his mother called police, the affidavit states.

