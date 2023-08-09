Advertise
Bellmead City Council elects Jasmine Neal to serve as new mayor

Jasmine Neal was elected to serve as mayor of the City of Bellmead.
Jasmine Neal was elected to serve as mayor of the City of Bellmead.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Bradley Vaughn
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Bellmead City Council on Tuesday elected Councilwoman Jasmine Neal to serve as the city’s mayor and Councilman Bryan Winget to serve as its new mayor pro tem.

The vote to elect Neal and Winget was 4-1-1, with councilman James Cleveland, who was currently serving as mayor pro tem, voting against and councilman Gary Moore abstaining.

Neal, Winget, Councilwoman Karen Coleman, and Councilman Travis Gibson all voted in favor of the motion for the new mayor and mayor pro tem.

WATCH: Bellmead City Council votes to elect new mayor

Neal’s election comes after several failed attempts by council to elect a new mayor. Councilman Gibson told those in attendance he wants the city charter amended so that Bellmead voters, rather than city council, elect the mayor.

“A lot of people want to make it a black and white thing. It’s a right and wrong thing, from my perspective,” said Gibson before the vote.

“It is one of my main objects to do a charter review to get the charter amended. That way, it takes it out of the hands of council, and puts it in the hands of the people, the citizens of Bellmead, so they can vote and decide who they want to represent them as mayor and mayor pro tem,” Gibson further said.

