Bryan City Council addresses tax rate, boundary changes, and ongoing sewer line dispute

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan City Council met on Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues, including scheduling a public hearing for the upcoming fiscal year’s tax rate and budget, the expansion of city limits, and an update on an ongoing sewer line dispute involving a neighboring city.

Budget and Tax Rate

During a budget and tax rate workshop in July Bryan city staff reported an unprecedented surge in growth over the past year, with overall property values soaring by 23%. Presently, the tax rate stands at 62 cents per 100-dollar valuation, a figure the council decided to maintain during Tuesday’s meeting.

City leaders emphasized that the tax rate outlined in the public hearing notice is the maximum rate allowed for adoption by the council.

The initial reading of the tax rate ordinance will proceed following the public hearing on September 5. The second and conclusive reading of the tax rate ordinance is scheduled for September 12.

The city of Bryan will also hold its first public hearing for the proposed budget on August 22 at 5:30 p.m.

A copy of the budget proposal is below.

City Boundaries

On Tuesday, city leaders voted to extend Bryan’s city limits. While the matter was not delved into extensively during the meeting, a summarized statement from the city highlighted that this move will address potential challenges to the historical annexation ordinances’ validity. The statement clarified that the ordinance seeks to integrate regions that have been treated as part of the municipality for the past two decades, in accordance with Section 41.003 of the Texas Local Government Code.

Areas such as RELLIS and land to the northeast of Lake Bryan are among those affected by this boundary adjustment. Maps illustrating the boundary changes are below for reference.

Sewer Line Update

Additionally, during the meeting, Bryan residents updated the council on a controversial sewer line project proposed by College Station, which would cross into a Bryan neighborhood. Both sides have been debating this for months and the issue isn’t any closer to being resolved.

Residents who spoke out during the meeting continue to share their opposition to any project they say would compromise the integrity of their community.

Residents from the Rosemary and Chimney Hill communities provided the council with an update about a recent meeting held with college station city staff. They say during the meeting, they were informed about the suggested sewer line routes, which they strongly object to. Additionally, they engaged in a discussion regarding the advantages and disadvantages of a lift station, an idea that the college station is reportedly against.

Jennifer Weber, a resident of College Station, expressed her viewpoint, stating, “College Station continues to say that lift stations are risky. College Station continues to perpetuate this false narrative. We know, and you know that every inch of a sewer at some point goes through a lift station. Hopefully, College Station will make the right decision to stay within their own city limits.”

Bryan City Councilman James Edge says the council remains committed to protecting and preserving the neighborhood and expressed optimism that College Station would ultimately make the right decision to retain its public utilities within its city limits.

“I believe they’re {College Station} gonna do the right thing. I think they’re ultimately going to choose to keep their public utilities within their city limits. I hope that’s what they do,” said Edge.

