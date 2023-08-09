Central Texas boy holds bake sale to raise money for local police department

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 7-year-old Central Texas boy who wants to be a police officer when he grows up, and has a unique relationship with his town’s force, delivered the $277 he raised at a front yard bake sale for the Lorena Police Department.

Mason Bare, an incoming 2nd grader at Lorena Primary School, said the reason he wanted to back the blue was simple.

“I raised money for the police department,” Mason said. “The local police, and yeah, I love them!”

Mason has had a special relationship with Lorena police as far back as he can remember.

It started when he was a toddler and his family called 9-1-1.

“Mason had his adenoids taken out and tubes in and he aspirated when we got home on the fluid in his throat,” Mason’s mom, Brittany said. “He was awake but didn’t respond and Jay was the one who came to that call.”

Jay Greer is the department’s K-9 handler who responded.

Mason was transferred to Temple for care and later returned home after making a full recovery, but that medical emergency sparked the beginning of a friendship between the young boy and the officer that continues today.

“Shortly after that we saw each other again and just kind of hit it off and became friends,” Greer said. “At any given time at least once a shift sometimes two or three, depending on what we’re doing or where we are, without fail. I’ll hear a car go by and he’ll just yell ‘Greeeeeer!’ And I’ll just stop.”

Greer stops by Mason’s apartment often, his mom, says.

He brings by food and snacks, gifts on his birthday and Christmas and of course doesn’t miss the chance to see Mason dressed in his officer gear for Halloween.

“That’s all he has wanted to do since he was two,” his mom said. “He specifically wants to be a K-9 handler because that’s what Jay is.”

Jay said his department was not surprised when they learned Mason was having a bake sale in his grandmother’s front yard to raise money for the department.

“That’s not a surprise with him,” Greer said. “He loves the profession of police since I’ve known him.”

Mason made a sign that read “Help me raise money for our police department!”

Members of the police department and the community came by in droves to buy baked goods starting at 50 cents.

One buyer even left a $100 bill.

Mason proudly delivered the money raised to Lorena Police Tuesday.

“The $277 and he provided that to the police department --how it’s going to be utilized is above my paygrade, but we are thankful that even someone as young as Mason is going to support us.”

Mason says he plans to hold another fundraiser in the future and hopefully move it to the local city park so more members of the community will come out.

