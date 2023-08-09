Copperas Cove police identify man found dead from apparent gunshot wound

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Richard Jerome Powers, 37, as the man found dead inside a home in the 700 block of South Main Street on Aug. 9.

Officers were dispatched to the home shortly after 2 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they came across Powers, who was reportedly unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn was notified and he pronounced Powers dead.

Police said this was an isolated incident and “there is no threat to the public.”

No further information was provided by police.

