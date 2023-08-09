Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Copperas Cove police identify man found dead from apparent gunshot wound

The first segment of Midday With Julie on August 9, 2023 with Julie Hays and Jillian Grace
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Richard Jerome Powers, 37, as the man found dead inside a home in the 700 block of South Main Street on Aug. 9.

Officers were dispatched to the home shortly after 2 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they came across Powers, who was reportedly unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn was notified and he pronounced Powers dead.

Police said this was an isolated incident and “there is no threat to the public.”

No further information was provided by police.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

The first segment of Midday With Julie on August 9, 2023 with Julie Hays and Jillian Grace
Midday with Julie: 8.9.23 (First Segment)
The individuals were involved in a Credit/Debit Card Abuse incident that occurred on July 25 at...
Harker Heights police search for suspects in credit card abuse case
Parmer Lane Fire
Texas A&M Fire Service: ‘Parmer Lane Fire’ in Williamson County now an estimated 50 acres, 60% contained
Parmer Lane Fire
Drone Flyover of Parmer Lane Fire