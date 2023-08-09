Could there be rain soon? It depends on where you live and how lucky you are

The headline hopefully pulled you in, but unfortunately the actual story isn’t as amazing as the headline is. There will be a very small chance for a stray late-afternoon and early evening shower between 7 PM and 1 AM. The rain chances are only near 10% and are only in place for northern Hamilton, Bosque, and northern Hill County. Everyone else is out of luck in the rainfall department and remains rain-free through at least the start of next week. Morning temperatures today starting out in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm to near 105° this afternoon. Today’s record high temperature is 106° and could be challenged but likely won’t be broken. Gusty south winds will pull enough humidity into the atmosphere to send heat index values to around 109°. The increase in wind speeds also increases the wildfire risk today. The entire area is under a very high fire risk, level 4 of 5, but cities and towns west of I-35 are under an extreme fire risk which is the highest wildfire risk category. The hot temperatures and the dry ground in combination with today’s gusty winds are the reasons why the fire danger is so high.

Temperatures will not break, at all, for the foreseeable future. Morning lows temperatures remain in the upper 70s and low 80s with highs generally right around 105° if not a touch cooler or a touch warmer. We’ll again challenge some record highs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week, but those days could maybe feature rain. Of course, if the rain does fall we won’t get to record highs, but the rain chances are LOW near 10%. Some forecast models are showing tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf. The non-tropical disturbance, meaning it won’t be a tropical depression or storm, could bring us a quarter-to-half inch of rain, but I fear that the rain chances are a mirage and we won’t see much of anything at all. There are some signs that the heat could break a little bit next weekend as we shy away from highs near 105°, but we won’t realistically have a chance to see double digit highs until maybe around or after August 20th. The current 23 day streak of triple-digit highs is forecast to get to at least 33 days, enough to propel us to the 4th longest triple-digit streak in history. Could we reach the top spot of 44 triple-digit days in a row? Yes. Does it look likely right now? Not really.

