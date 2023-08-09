Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Dallas police searching for 3 people after an officer was shot overnight

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Dallas police officer’s vehicle was stolen overnight after he was shot.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 9. at the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.

A Northwest Crime Response Team officer called 911 saying he was shot and his vehicle was stolen. He was taken to Parkland Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance away from the scene.

Police are searching for three people who were involved with the shooting and theft.

This story is developing.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Tammy Blankenship Harlan (left) is charged in the hit-and-run death of David Grotberg. (Jail...
Trial of ex-Waco educator charged in hit-and-run death of Baylor student postponed
A massive 120-acre brush fire in Cedar Park caused damage to three apartment buildings and left...
Texas A&M Fire Service: ‘Parmer Lane Fire’ in Williamson County now an estimated 50 acres, 40% contained
A massive 120-acre brush fire in Cedar Park caused damage to three apartment buildings and left...
Cedar Park Fire
City of Bryan city boundaries
Bryan City Council addresses tax rate, boundary changes, and ongoing sewer line dispute