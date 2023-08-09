Dallas police searching for 3 people after an officer was shot overnight
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Dallas police officer’s vehicle was stolen overnight after he was shot.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 9. at the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.
A Northwest Crime Response Team officer called 911 saying he was shot and his vehicle was stolen. He was taken to Parkland Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance away from the scene.
Police are searching for three people who were involved with the shooting and theft.
This story is developing.
