Dallas police searching for 3 people after an officer was shot overnight

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Dallas police officer’s vehicle was stolen overnight after he was shot.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 9. at the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.

A Northwest Crime Response Team officer called 911 saying he was shot and his vehicle was stolen. He was taken to Parkland Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance away from the scene.

Police are searching for three people who were involved with the shooting and theft.

This story is developing.

